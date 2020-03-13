Global  

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September
Boston Marathon Postponed Until September On March 13, local and state officials in Massachusetts announced that the Boston Marathon would not be run in April.

The marathon will instead be moved to September 14, marking a first in the race’s 124-year history.

The decision is due to the rising threat of COVID-19 exposure in the United States.

The annual marathon brings around one million people from across the country to Boston each spring.

The shift to September is being made in the hopes of blunting the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Mayor Marty Walsh, the decision to postpone, rather than limit racers and attendees, was necessary to keep the event “inclusive” to all.

Marty Walsh, via ‘Boston Herald' Walsh is confident that the new date will not phase the city of Boston, saying the state is on “the first leg” of the race against the virus.

Marty Walsh, via ‘Boston Herald’

