American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:42s - Published American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19 An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Arnold Ziegler American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/PlH01XclXa #FoxNews 3 hours ago Katie What the heck @americanair ???? As someone who lives in DFW and only flies American, why won't you confirm his rout… https://t.co/YsELvyJUEc 6 hours ago William Pereira Paramount is coming out with a new movie called "Coughs on a Plane" DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Posit… https://t.co/aDKwlcofuV 6 hours ago spotting.tv RT @breakingavnews: Dallas–Fort Worth based American Airlines pilot tests positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/pKdkjsrchL https://t.co/SN… 7 hours ago BiteBack RT @trooper2121: American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/EsZWtdukge #FoxNews 7 hours ago Trooper212 American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/EsZWtdukge #FoxNews 7 hours ago Cutting the Paradigm DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/HxIdZiXg5U 8 hours ago Kaleigh🇯🇲 RT @BrickTrader: American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/vo5fpuo9wF #FoxNews 8 hours ago