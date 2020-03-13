Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

American Airlines Pilot Test Positive For COVID-19

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the company's pilots union, the pilot is currently undergoing treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines pilot based in DFW tests positive for coronavirus

An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Thursday...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZieglerArnold

Arnold Ziegler American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/PlH01XclXa #FoxNews 3 hours ago

LittlePinkStone

Katie What the heck @americanair ???? As someone who lives in DFW and only flies American, why won't you confirm his rout… https://t.co/YsELvyJUEc 6 hours ago

n1wp

William Pereira Paramount is coming out with a new movie called "Coughs on a Plane" DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Posit… https://t.co/aDKwlcofuV 6 hours ago

spotting_tv

spotting.tv RT @breakingavnews: Dallas–Fort Worth based American Airlines pilot tests positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/pKdkjsrchL https://t.co/SN… 7 hours ago

FrankeJm

BiteBack RT @trooper2121: American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/EsZWtdukge #FoxNews 7 hours ago

trooper2121

Trooper212 American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/EsZWtdukge #FoxNews 7 hours ago

BirdsEyeReview_

Cutting the Paradigm DFW Based American Airlines Pilot Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/HxIdZiXg5U 8 hours ago

LavQuinine

Kaleigh🇯🇲 RT @BrickTrader: American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus, carrier says https://t.co/vo5fpuo9wF #FoxNews 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]American Airlines Pilot Pilot Based Out Of DFW Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The airline has not provided information regarding recent flights or the condition of any crews that worked with the infected pilot.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published

Fired Flight Attendant Blames Keto Diet For Failing Breathalyzer Test [Video]Fired Flight Attendant Blames Keto Diet For Failing Breathalyzer Test

A former American Airlines flight attendant who was fired after failing a breathalyzer test says his ketogenic (keto) diet — not alcohol — was responsible for the false positive. Curtis Silva..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.