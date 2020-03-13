Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Oakland Panthers Playing Inaugural Game Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area battle that will go on; the Oakland Panthers inaugural Indoor Football League game against the visiting Iowa Barnstormers in an empty Oakland Arena Saturday.

(3/12/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rsrobin1

Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن RT @KPIXtv: On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one Bay Area ba… 4 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 On a weekend where coronavirus concerns have shut down all major pro sports for the forseeable future, there is one… https://t.co/ke19v1gF0G 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in MI: 16 cases total, locations identified in Oakland County, impact on hospitals and a new faster test [Video]

Coronavirus in MI: 16 cases total, locations identified in Oakland County, impact on hospitals and a new faster test

Michigan now has 16 cases of the coronavirus. Three of the cases are in Oakland County. Health officials have released places, dates and times “out of an abundance of caution”. And is urging..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published
Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Rec Centers Close as Community Hunkers Down [Video]

Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Rec Centers Close as Community Hunkers Down

With public schools now closed in Oakland, city officials announced that they are also temporarily closing all public library locations and recreation centers starting Monday. Andrea Nakano reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.