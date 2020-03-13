Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Global  

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected.

Donald Trump was set to declare a national emergency on Friday, reports Reuters.

This move is to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United States.

The declaration of a national emergency is a rarely used presidential power.

It would allow the FEMA to assist and coordinate the nation’s response to the crisis.

