Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
How Will Sunday's Democratic Debate Be Different Without A Live Crowd?

Changes to the debate because of the coronavirus could shift the tone to a more somber event, according to one political communications expert.

vw_ginna

Ginna RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: The Democratic National Committee is moving this Sunday's Democratic primary debate from Arizona to Washington, D… 11 minutes ago

OurRevCorvallis

ORCA Despite ongoing concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting the 2020 Democratic Primary, the debate scheduled f… https://t.co/8uHrVRIyJL 17 minutes ago

stacey86258993

stacey Hi Abby, will you be watching the Democratic debate on Sunday? It is the first one-on-one debate between Bernie San… https://t.co/Yk1nE12Qnf 2 hours ago

kpdirkes

Kyle Dirkes RT @EricJafMN: Consider asking your friends and relatives to watch the Bernie-Biden debate on Sunday night. It’s the first two-person deba… 2 hours ago

ThomasJankow

Crust Almighty,Resistance EXTRA Cheese RT @ryanobles: JUST IN: @DNC / @CNN / @UnivisionNews announce that Sunday’s Democratic Debate will now be held in Washington, DC over conce… 3 hours ago

iamdarylleon

Political Junkie 💀☠ RT @DavidAFrench: There is absolutely no benefit to Joe Biden or the Democratic Party to holding the Sunday debate. The race is over. Berni… 4 hours ago

richbiev

Richard Biever Sanders/Biden Debate How to watch the Democratic debate: Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020 Time: 8 p.m. ET. Where: CNN… https://t.co/IrPnsS6brF 5 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 When is the March Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders?: Coronavirus has changed a lot about the… https://t.co/IaHx2anvsu 5 hours ago

