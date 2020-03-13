Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Trudeau > Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday that he had no symptoms of coronavirus, after his wife, Sophie, became infected with the disease.

(SOUND BITE) (English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "Sophie's symptoms remain mild but we are following medical advice and taking every precaution.

She will remain in isolation for the time being... This means that, upon my doctor's recommendation, I will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

I want to be clear, I have no symptoms and I'm feeling good.

And technology allows me to work from home.

Of course, it's an inconvenience and somewhat frustrating.

We are all social beings, after all.

But we have to do this because we have to protect our neighbors and our friends, especially our more vulnerable seniors and people with pre-existing conditions." Trudeau held the unprecedented outdoor press conference in front of his Ottawa residence, where he will spend 14 days with his wife and three children.

He also announced that Canada will dramatically ramp up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising "significant" financial aid for Canadians.

(SOUND BITE) (English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "No one should have to worry about paying rent, buying groceries or additional childcare because of COVID-19.

We will help Canadians financially."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cas_fyd

Cas RT @Reuters: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no symptoms of #coronavirus, as Ottawa dramatically ramped up its meas… 2 minutes ago

SimplyKay_8

Kay RT @Reuters: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no symptoms of #coronavirus and is ‘feeling good’ but will remain in s… 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus

Canada on Friday dramatically ramped up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising &quot;significant&quot;..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.