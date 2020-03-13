Global  

Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency

Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency

Stocks Surge Higher After President Trump Declares State of Emergency

After President Trump declared a state of emergency, stocks soared higher into the close.

For long-term investors, the answer is simple: buy stocks.

Stocks spike as President Trump declares national emergency

President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, which began just a half hour before the...
TechCrunch - Published

Stocks surge on new virus measures; Dow up 1,985 points

NEW YORK — Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years Friday with a broad rally that...
SFGate - Published


23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14 [Video]

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14

President Trump declares a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread nationwide. What that means for states fighting the virus. Plus, where you will be able to go to get tested in Kern..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 10:22Published
Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing Scenes [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing Scenes

Under the national State of Emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday, funds to ramp up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus are about to increase dramatically. CBS News Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published
