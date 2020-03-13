Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the US

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the U.S. In an announcement on Weibo, Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, said half a million kits are being sent to America.

Ma will also send one million masks to combat the global pandemic.

Jack Ma, via statement Jack Ma, via statement Ma's donation is welcome as the U.S. has struggled to provide testing while the virus has spread.

Medical masks are also on short supply in the country.