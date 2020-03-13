‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:42s - Published ‘Big Brother Canada’ S8 Evictee #2: Michael Stubley “Big Brother Canada” evictee Michael Stubley catches up with ET Canada to open up about his short-lived time in the house, including his showmance with Maddie and where he sees the season going next. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this