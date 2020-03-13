Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals He And Madison Prewett Broke Up

Just days after the explosive “Bachelor” finale where Peter Weber reunited with runner-up Madison Prewett after ending his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, Weber reveals he and Prewett have decided to go their separate ways.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor's Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Split, Two Days After Live Finale

Peter Weber has announced that he and Madison Prewett are officially no longer together as a couple,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbizIndependentFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comExtra


Madison Prewett's Sister Calls Her a "Great Role Model" After Bachelor Breakup With Peter Weber

Madison Prewett's sister is standing by her side. After the 23-year-old Bachelor contestant announced...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

carribablue

peter alexander Peter Weber Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With His Mom Barb After She Dissed Madison… https://t.co/xrhnJBOezh 2 hours ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG Peter Weber Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With His Mom Barb… https://t.co/DfMoT7neMQ via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 2 hours ago

indieclement

Indie Clement RT @laurenzima: #TheBachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewitt have announced they’ve split https://t.co/TfgeA28NOL 2 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Peter Weber Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With His Mom Barb After She Dissed Madison https://t.co/K8ozMsOopH via @HollywoodLife 2 hours ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: So what really went down with Peter Weber and Hannah Brown? Hannah Ann Sluss spilled all the deets: "He told me he needed to tal… 3 hours ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals What Really Happened With Peter Weber and Hannah Brown https://t.co/SoJlu8N6iv 3 hours ago

nikole332

nikole Dougherty RT @HollywoodLife: Kelley Flanagan reveals whether she’d go on #BachelorInParadise after becoming a fan fave on #TheBachelor https://t.co/B… 4 hours ago

SFCaptVenusVega

Space Force Capt. Venus Vega⬅️ RT @etnow: BREAKING: #TheBachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have split, just two days after his dramatic season finale. https://t.co/… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber [Video]Madison Prewett spotted with Selena Gomez after split from Peter Weber

The same day as Madison Prewett and “Bachelor” star Peter Weber announced their — likely Barb-approved — split, . the former contestant was spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez. Talk about a..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:54Published

'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News [Video]'Bachelor' Stars Peter Weber and Madison Prewett Split After Finale | THR News

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber and Madison Prewett have already gone their "separate ways."

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.