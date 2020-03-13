Global  

Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Declares National Emergency to Combat Coronavirus President Donald Trump has officially declared a national emergency in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is being done to allow for his administration to effectively combat the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

Donald Trump, via ‘NBC News’ Trump said that his emergency declaration will “open up access” to up to $50 billion in federal aid.

Donald Trump, via 'Newsweek' He also ordered every state to set up emergency operation centers in the hopes of helping stem the virus.

The coronavirus has affected nearly every aspect of public life.

Many workplaces have transitioned to remote work, large gatherings are being canceled and schools are choosing to move to online classes.

The U.S. currently has at least 1,872 positive cases of COVID-19, with at least 41 confirmed deaths.

