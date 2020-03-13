Global  

How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Quarantine

How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Quarantine

How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Quarantine

How to Prepare for a Coronavirus Quarantine With more than 1,800 confirmed cases in the U.S., many people are beginning to consider social distancing or self-quarantines.

Here are a few measures to help prepare for and prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing or self-quarantine Get a flu shot Stock up on necessities Get a better work-from-home set up Change your routine

BREAKING: White House Physician Claims Trump's Exposure to Coronavirus Constitutes 'LOW Risk,' No Testing, Quarantine Necessary

BREAKING: White House physician releases statement that Trump has 'LOW Risk' of coronavirus, and no...
Mediaite - Published

Sri Lanka: Hendala Leprosy Hospital Designated Coronavirus Quarantine Center

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has declared the Hendala Leprosy Hospital as the first quarantine...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Coronavirus Q&A: Should You Self-Quarantine?

Who should self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak? What should people do to prepare for a self-quarantine period? Is self-quarantining for 14 days enough?

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:44Published

Quarantine Concerns: Missing Bags, Health Checks

Quarantine Concerns: Missing Bags, Health Checks

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published

