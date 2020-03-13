This Day in History: Albert Einstein Is Born (Saturday, March 14th)

This Day in History:
Albert Einstein Is Born March 14, 1879 The celebrated scientist who
would radically enhance human
understanding of the universe
was born in Ulm, Germany.
Einstein spent his childhood
in Italy and Germany.
Studying physics and mathematics,
he was awarded a Ph.D.
By the
University of Zurich in 1905.
During this year,
Einstein worked as a patent clerk in Bern.
He also published five theoretical papers
that would transform modern physics.
Known as Einstein's "miracle year,"
his papers included his general theory of relativity,
as well as the equation E=mc².
The papers were almost immediately
embraced by the scientific community.
They marked the beginning of
one of the most extraordinary
scientific careers in history.