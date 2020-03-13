This Day in History: Albert Einstein Is Born (Saturday, March 14th)

Global  

This Day in History: Albert Einstein Is Born March 14, 1879 The celebrated scientist who would radically enhance human understanding of the universe was born in Ulm, Germany.

Einstein spent his childhood in Italy and Germany.

Studying physics and mathematics, he was awarded a Ph.D.

By the University of Zurich in 1905.

During this year, Einstein worked as a patent clerk in Bern.

He also published five theoretical papers that would transform modern physics.

Known as Einstein's "miracle year," his papers included his general theory of relativity, as well as the equation E=mc².

The papers were almost immediately embraced by the scientific community.

They marked the beginning of one of the most extraordinary scientific careers in history.

