This Day in History: Julius Caesar Is Assassinated (Sunday, March 15th)

This Day in History: Julius Caesar Is Assassinated March 15, 44 B.C. The Ides of March As Caesar entered a hall adjacent to the Theatre of Pompey, he was surrounded by several Roman Senators yielding daggers.

In the ensuing attack, the Roman dictator was stabbed 23 times, including by his protege, Marcus Brutus.

Caesar's final words — said to be in response to the sight of Brutus among the assassinators — are recorded as "You too, child?" Led by Cassius Longinus, the conspiracy to assassinate Caesar included as many as 60 nobleman.

It stemmed from his tensions with the Senate, and his recent appointment as "dictator in perpetuity." His death is widely considered the beginning of the end of the Roman Republic.