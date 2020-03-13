Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced schools in the county will be closed next week.

MUJER RT @JohnMoralesNBC6 : Now Broward County schools to close too. The Greater #Miami #FtLauderdale area has a population of over 6 million. A… 5 hours ago

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Until March 30 School districts in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach… https://t.co/vSnYxN9r23 2 hours ago

Hugo Finol, MBA RT @nbc6 : #BREAKING : Broward County Public Schools will close beginning Monday due to coronavirus outbreak. More here: https://t.co/mAGs4xs… 2 hours ago