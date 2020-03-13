Global  

Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

Broward County Schools To Close Next Week

In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie announced schools in the county will be closed next week.

