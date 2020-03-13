Terps guard Morsell on NCAA canceling March Madness

Global  

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS SAYINGTODAY VIRTUALLY ALL TEAMPERSONNEL WILL WORK REMOTELYFOR A MINIMUM OF TWO WEEKS.AND ALL BUSINESS TRAVEL HASBEEN SUSPENDED THIS AS THEENITRE SPORTS WORLD HAS HITTHE PAUSE BUTTON.

WMA━2 NEWSSHAWN STEPNER SPOKE WITH ONEOF THE TERPS TODAY AND HASMORE ON HOW THE TEAM ISDEALING THEIR SEASON COMINGAN ABRUBT END.DARRYL MORSELL AND HISMARYLAND TERRAPINS MEN'SBASKETBALL TEAM WERE SUPPOSEDTO BE IN*INDIANAPOLI*TONIGHT PLAYING IN THE BIG TTOURNAMENT..

THEY HAD A SHOTAT A LONG RUN IN THE*NCA*TOURNAMENT..

NOW THEIR SEASONIS OVER..

AND THEY'RE LEFTWONDERING WHAT IF..Darryl Morsell, Terps Guard:Heartbroken.

Other than sad itwas just terrible.

That's howTerps junior guard DarrylMorsell describes the feelingyesterday when his teamlearned the Big Ten ConferenceTournament had been cancelled.He says they expected at thatmoment the national tournamentwould be soon follow.

It did.March Madness scratched.

Heimmediately turned to seniorAnthony Cowan.

Morsell: I kindof looked directly at Anthony.He just looked speechless.This Terrapins leader and oneof the best players in programhistory will never get to takethe floor for Maryland again..Morsell: He just wanted onemore chance to try to makesomething happen in thepostseason.

Nobody gets thatchance this year and Morsellunderstands that.

He's okaywith the conferencetournaments being cancelledbut wishes there was still away to make March Madness areality.

Morsell: Personally Iwish they would have postponedit.

The NCAA Tournament issomething we all dream of.

Ifeel like it's unfair that itgot taken away from theseniors.

But the coronavirusis definitely something thatwe should be concerned with.Health and the safety of allof us as human beings is themost important thing.

TheBaltimore native says theseTerps were confident theycould make the final four.

Nowthe only thing that's finalfor the Big Ten c━championsis their 2━7 record.

Morsell:I'm sure we'll always beremembered as what could havehappened.

What should havebeen.

With this group the skwas the limit for us.MANY TERPS FANS AGREE..MORSELL SPEAKING TO ME FRHIS APARTMENT IN COLLEGEPARK..

AS FOR SPRING SPORTS,ALL OF WHICH HAVE BEENCANCELLED, THE NCAA ANNOUNCINGTODAY IT WILL GRANT ANOTHERYEAR OF ELIGBILITY TO ALLDIVISION ONE STUDEN━ ATHLETESWHO PARTICIPATED IN THOSESPRING SPORTS AND LOST THEI




