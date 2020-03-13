Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 30:14s - Published < > Embed
President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus
Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor: I'm "proud" of how U.S. stepped up against coronavirus

As President Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, state and local...
CBS News - Published

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeekingAlphaSeattle TimesCBS NewsRIA Nov.Eurasia ReviewCNABusiness Insider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

impressionsAS

Ankit Srivastava RT @scroll_in: 110 evacuees from Wuhan, China, leave the ITBP facility at New Delhi’s Chhawla. Only two of the evacuees are there at the fa… 24 seconds ago

1stayinformed

kay RT @NancyJKoch: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers-Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for… 25 seconds ago

impressionsAS

Ankit Srivastava RT @scroll_in: #Coronavirus: Centre notifies COVID-19 a disaster, to pay ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for deaths https://t.co/0VEhsvx4RT #Corona… 26 seconds ago

Joanofarc62

Joanofarc62Q+++ RT @RealMattCouch: President Trump Declares National Day of Prayer for Sunday ‘We Look to God for Protection and Strength’ https://t.co/eQa… 34 seconds ago

_idrees_r

Idrees® RT @AJEnglish: #CoronavirusUpdates: • Global death toll surges past 5,000 • US President Trump declares national emergency • Saudi Ara… 37 seconds ago

KatharineBD

Katharine Dillon RT @TheRISEofROD: Breaking: President Trump declares National Emergency to combat the raging Trump Derangement Syndrome destroying million… 50 seconds ago

SadiqAdamYazid3

SadiqAdamYazid RT @VOANews: ▶️CORONAVIRUS: U.S. President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds fo… 53 seconds ago

CorpMagazine

Corp! Magazine On Friday, @realDonaldTrump called a national emergency, heightening the United States’ response to the… https://t.co/5Q1eAJs9wG 54 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published
As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.