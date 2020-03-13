Global  

COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It
COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It
COVID-19: Symptoms, How It Spreads, and How to Avoid It

Getting new updates about closures, cancellations , and new cases of the coronavirus.

The ??o now calling this a pandemic?

But thankfully we have had no confirmed cases of c?

Vid 19 in the tr?state.

But we want to make sure every one has the latest and most up to date information?

That's why we are joined by deaconess hospital's family practice doctor drew mehta.

Good evening?

Thank you for joining us.?

I think the biggest message tonight?

Is don't panic.

1.

If people start experiencing symptoms like fever?

Cough or shortness of breath?

What should they do?

Should they seek out medical attention right away?

And does experiencing one of those symptoms mean you should get tested?

(guest responds:) 2.

Social media is circulating massive amounts of misinformatio n?

One of the biggest conspiracy theories?

That c?vid 19 is ma?made?

That it was created in a lab and intentionally released.?

Is there any evidence of this?

(guest responds:) 3.

Bouncing off of that?

A lot of people were pointing to the fact that human coronavirus is already listed on labels for cleaning supplies like lysol.

This is not a industry conspiracy.

(guest responds:) thanks so much for coming in we'll have all this info on our website?

Plus a simple symptoms checker.?



Woman from Shivamogga dist. with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to hospital in Manipal

A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district with symptoms of COVID-19...
Hindu - Published

The two most common symptoms in coronavirus patients, says report

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever and dry cough, according to available data assessed by...
SFGate - Published


South Bay Residents Grapple With Business Falloff as 'New Normal' in Coronavirus Era [Video]South Bay Residents Grapple With Business Falloff as 'New Normal' in Coronavirus Era

Santa Clara County is imposing restrictions on gatherings of 35 to 100 people, ensuring organizers have a six-foot distance between attendees, that they prevent the attendance of anyone with sickness,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published

Cedars-Sinai Installs Overflow Tents Outside Hospitals For Coronavirus Patients [Video]Cedars-Sinai Installs Overflow Tents Outside Hospitals For Coronavirus Patients

Cedars-Sinai has installed temporary tents outside of the emergency departments at area hospitals to provide additional capacity for an expected increase in patients with symptoms potentially related..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

