Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami, Tests Positive for Coronavirus Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The news...

Just Jared - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this gitam RT @PiperK: Four people at Mar-a-Lago with Trump last weekend have now tested positive for coronavirus: Bolsonaro's lawyer Karina Kufa, his… 4 seconds ago the good fight RT @lrozen: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, 4 days after the mayor attended a Miami event with a Brazilian gov… 13 seconds ago Maria L RT @CNN: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez learned that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and says he's already starting to feel the symptom… 53 seconds ago