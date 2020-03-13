Global  

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Brazilian dignitary over the weekend.

Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
