Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors
Microsoft announced a major change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board of directors

Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates steps down from board of directors to focus on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The Next WebengadgetAppleInsiderPC WorldbetanewsReuters


Bill Gates is about to spend less time at Microsoft, but it doesn't mean he'll stop helping CEO Satya Nadella navigate acquisitions like LinkedIn and advising on tech issues (MSFT)

Bill Gates is about to spend less time at Microsoft, but it doesn't mean he'll stop helping CEO Satya Nadella navigate acquisitions like LinkedIn and advising on tech issues (MSFT)· Bill Gates on Friday said he's stepping down from Microsoft's board of directors to focus on his...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Planners

Planners Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board Bill Gates has announced that he is stepping… https://t.co/UZUGNQzLVv 7 seconds ago

leclercg33

Leclerc Gilles RT @TIME: Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft's board to focus on his philanthropic efforts https://t.co/dbFI2jFTHl 9 seconds ago

OpticFPV

David Nichols🤷🏼‍♂️ RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 10 seconds ago

Zxhanzee

ماہر حشریات RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 10 seconds ago

imthgimp1

imthgimp RT @GregRubini: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft Board is this in some way connected with the Corona Virus? hmmm... we know that Bill… 14 seconds ago

g2ragrawal

Jeet Agrawal RT @thehindubiz: #Microsoft Corp co-founder #BillGates stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health… 17 seconds ago

nick_pope

Nicholas Pope RT @Reuters: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/8Zn0zTOlI5 https://t.co/MLbT9vmac2 23 seconds ago

stardesert418

Starlene Rose🌹 RT @believe_coach: Trump always 17 steps ahead. Right after Trump said “we know where COVID-19 came from,” Bill Gates steps down! Hmm! http… 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.