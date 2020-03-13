Global  

Week In Review

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Week In Review
Week In Review
Week In Review

Hi i'm .

Thanks for joining me for this week in review.

U-t-c is going online because of coronavirus.

Hamilton county, and several other public school sytems are also cancelling classes for now.

And lee university is also taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Students have been on spring break all this week.

As of right now, students will not resume classes until monday, march 30th.

During the next two weeks, students will be receiving instruction via "zoom".

Those online courses will be ready to take on march 19th.

According to lee university, they will be doing a deep cleaning on all common areas except for dorm rooms. "we just feel that we need to be sure before bringing students together into dorms or classrooms in large numbers."

The d-2 tournament that lee was going to take part in has now been cancelled.

Dakota lee choate was sentenced to life in prison for rape.

Choate was convicted of rape last month.

The victim says he drove her to a secluded area where the assault took place in november of 2018.

The victim reported the rape at the hospital, and received treatment for her injuries.

Superior court judge scott minter sentenced choate to life in prison.

But he will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

A murphy, north carolina father was arrested and charged in the death of his minor child.

On march 8th, cherokee county received a 911 call about a problem with a minor child in the cool springs community of murphy.

Paramedics, and murphy police found the child had a head injury.

The child was later pronounced dead as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

This week, morgan kimble was arrested and charged with murder.

Kimble is in jail on a one million dollar bond.

The lafayette fire department has ruled that the death of a walker county man in a house fire on march 5th, was accidental.

The fire was on fortune street in lafayette.

When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of 23 year old john wiley in one of the bedrooms. the fire commissioner says it started near the refrigerator and the water heater.

There were no



