Tom Hanks Shares Photo

Popular actor Tom Hanks, who tested positive for COVID-19, released a photo while he remains in isolation in Australia

Tom Hanks shares update on Coronavirus

Yesterday, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsJust Jared


Tom Hanks says he and his wife has Coronavirus; shares on Instagram

Tom Hanks, the actor who is known for his role as Forrest Gump has been tested positive for COVID-19,...
Mid-Day - Published


Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement [Video]

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Share Update Following Coronavirus Announcement

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, shared an update Thursday on their recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:31Published
Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah on Tom Hanks Getting Coronavirus: "Message to the Rest of Us" | THR News

"He shouldn't have been letting everyone touch his chocolates. That's probably how he got it," the 'Daily Show' host quipped during his Thursday night show.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:01Published
