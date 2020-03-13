Global  

NIACC Coronavirus

NIACC is transitioning to online courses due to covid-19
Thanks sean.

And another area college is transitioning to online courses due to covidá19.

North iowa area community college has announced plans to cancel face to face classes when students return next week.

Beginning march 23rd á lecture formatted classes will be online only for the foreseeable future.

President doctor steve schulz says the school has been busy even before this week "we're going to ramp up cleaning of public spaces, we increased disenfectant on campus about 3 weeks ago.

We delivered clorox wipes to those places where we interact with our students and our customers."

Niacc's offices and locations will remain open.

In addition á student residences and dining services will remain accessible.

Also á there have been no identified cases of covidá




