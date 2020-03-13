Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you? 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:58s - Published Coronavirus: What does ‘delay’ mean for you? The UK government have issued the next stage of response to the virus, with added measures for the public.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PoliticsHome 🚨PODCAST🚨 The @NewStatesman's @Anoosh_C joins @PolhomeEditor & @matt_hfoster to chat: 🦠 Coronavirus: what does '… https://t.co/yfx0RJARpq 17 minutes ago Dan de man RT @raz_akram: 60% of the UK U.K Government's Coronavirus prevention stages: 1. Contain 2. Delay 3. Research 4. Mitigate But what does t… 17 minutes ago alexander coutts Coronavirus: What does the ‘delay phase’ mean for you? https://t.co/X2MUvoWzwg 2 hours ago Leeds-List WHO has officially declared coronavirus a pandemic, but we’re not on lockdown yet... https://t.co/8gUip6YW8x #Leeds 2 hours ago ™𝔹𝕃𝔸ℂ𝕂 𝕏 ✴️🏴‍☠️✴️ Watch for it, police may crack down #coronavirus may be weaponized + Voter suppression Ppl across the world blame… https://t.co/SoRaZ4PNK3 7 hours ago