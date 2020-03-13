Homeless shelter Keeneland

To spectators.

An unintended consequence of that...thousands of seasonal workers the track just hired...are now without a job.

That includes people at the jessamine county homeless coalition...which abc 36's christy bollinger reports is now struggling not only with a loss of income, but also the difficulty of protecting a vulnerable group from the virus.

Hope... "united we stand divided we fall."

It's what the jessamine county homeless coalition is holding onto.

"yeah we're getting it on all sides right now but that's okay nobody ever said this was easy."

Keeneland being closed to spectators... means the services the shelter typically provides the track...won't be needed.

During meets, the non-profit partners with keeneland's hospitality group..

Volunteering to clean the concession stand floors... and help feed customers.

"my stomach kind of dropped uh i knew it was what's best for the community but i also knew that keeneland probably wasn't gonna give us those funds we normally work for out there and that that would be crucifying for us in a lot of different ways."

During the fall meet..

The group put in over 2,000 volunteer hours.

They're "paid" with donations..

That go to the organization's annual revenue.

"in 2019 it covered right at about 45% of our operating revenue."

The homeless shelter received almost 13,000 dollars from helping during the spring meet and derby last year.

"ya know if stuff isn't coming in we can't give back and give out.

But i mean it is what it is we take it by ear and get through it."

As it is...the shelter is already working hard to keep a particularly at risk population healthy.

"an impact here is rough for everybody because we're already kind of in a rough situation."

Staff are putting extra emphasis on washing hands...and cleaning surfaces.

...but the coronavirus doesn't discriminate... it's even hurting those who live just to help others.

"god has paved a way every step and we're certain he's gonna do that right now we just necessarily don't know what that looks like but we're gonna walk it out."

In jessamine county, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

If you want to help make up that financial loss...click on christy's story on our website w-t-v-q dot com.

