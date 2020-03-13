Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Homeless shelter Keeneland

Homeless shelter Keeneland

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Homeless shelter Keeneland
Coronavirus hurting in unseen ways
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Homeless shelter Keeneland

To spectators.

An unintended consequence of that...thousands of seasonal workers the track just hired...are now without a job.

That includes people at the jessamine county homeless coalition...which abc 36's christy bollinger reports is now struggling not only with a loss of income, but also the difficulty of protecting a vulnerable group from the virus.

Hope... "united we stand divided we fall."

It's what the jessamine county homeless coalition is holding onto.

"yeah we're getting it on all sides right now but that's okay nobody ever said this was easy."

Keeneland being closed to spectators... means the services the shelter typically provides the track...won't be needed.

During meets, the non-profit partners with keeneland's hospitality group..

Volunteering to clean the concession stand floors... and help feed customers.

"my stomach kind of dropped uh i knew it was what's best for the community but i also knew that keeneland probably wasn't gonna give us those funds we normally work for out there and that that would be crucifying for us in a lot of different ways."

During the fall meet..

The group put in over 2,000 volunteer hours.

They're "paid" with donations..

That go to the organization's annual revenue.

"in 2019 it covered right at about 45% of our operating revenue."

The homeless shelter received almost 13,000 dollars from helping during the spring meet and derby last year.

"ya know if stuff isn't coming in we can't give back and give out.

But i mean it is what it is we take it by ear and get through it."

As it is...the shelter is already working hard to keep a particularly at risk population healthy.

"an impact here is rough for everybody because we're already kind of in a rough situation."

Staff are putting extra emphasis on washing hands...and cleaning surfaces.

...but the coronavirus doesn't discriminate... it's even hurting those who live just to help others.

"god has paved a way every step and we're certain he's gonna do that right now we just necessarily don't know what that looks like but we're gonna walk it out."

In jessamine county, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

If you want to help make up that financial loss...click on christy's story on our website w-t-v-q dot com.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC36News

ABC 36 News RT @ChristyB_News: During meets, the homeless shelter partners with Keeneland’s hospitality group volunteering to clean the concession stan… 23 hours ago

ChristyB_News

Christy Bollinger ABC 36 During meets, the homeless shelter partners with Keeneland’s hospitality group volunteering to clean the concession… https://t.co/V78ngUzkbb 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.