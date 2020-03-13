Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says

The Firestone Grand Prix is canceled amid coronavirus concerns, IndyCar said in a statement on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IndyCar opener under threat as St Petersburg bans fans

General admission for Sunday's IndyCar season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been banned...
Autosport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrumpWatchNews

TrumpWatchdogNews RT @10NewsWTSP: St. Pete Grand Prix canceled amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xU0IibGtSn 3 hours ago

5wa

5WA - Robert Neff St. Petersburg Grand Prix, NTT IndyCar Series Events Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns | WUSF News #StPete https://t.co/2yhyb3utwF 3 hours ago

10NewsWTSP

10News WTSP St. Pete Grand Prix canceled amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xU0IibGtSn 4 hours ago

angel_motorious

motorious automotive, llc RT @Autoweek_Racing: IndyCar has canceled every event through April: The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Grand… 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled due to coronavirus concerns, IndyCar says - Mar 13 @ 8:17 PM ET https://t.co/ZftUo6xXkd 7 hours ago

ShelbyTMitchell

Shelby T Mitchell RT @MBakerTBTimes: BREAKING: #IndyCar has canceled the Grand Prix of St. Pete. Red flagged a support series with about 10 minutes left in p… 7 hours ago

PabloDeGrate

Pablo The Grate RT @abcactionnews: GRAND PRIX CANCELED 🚫 IndyCar said all NTT IndyCar Series events through April are canceled beginning with the Grand Pri… 8 hours ago

klerner

Kevin Lerner "No line at the margarita bar. No party in the party pit. No fans in the stands.” What it was like to cover the la… https://t.co/k51EWx49oF 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation [Video]'It's a joke': Anger at Australian GP cancellation

Fans say the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix - due to coronavirus concerns - was handled poorly.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.