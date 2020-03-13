Global  

Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'

Trump Declares March 15 'National Day of Prayer'
President Trump declared March 15 as the "National Day of Prayer."
Trump declares Sunday a National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump declared this upcoming Sunday a National Day of Prayer Friday, shortly after...
FOXNews.com - Published


