Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Because the coronavirus is keeping folks indoors, Brenders, the owner of Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe in Berea, says she’s lost about 50 percent of her sales.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

CARE FOR THEM WHEN THEYCAN'T BE HERE.



Recent related news from verified sources

SBA making loans available to Ohio companies amid coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans to...
bizjournals - Published

Seattle Uber, Lyft drivers say their earnings are plummeting amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there’s little help in sight

Politicians have announced economic help for small businesses and more unemployment benefits for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

apollack93

Asher Pollack @vishalxsingh I understand your reasoning, but the businesses on the corner are are small local businesses that dep… https://t.co/O6RjIz84DV 4 minutes ago

CynthiaGiles14

Dr Anita Butler RT @jessphillips: Lots of local restaurants and other businesses coming in to see me today about how they are already close to closing down… 16 minutes ago

CarlaMays

Carla Mays, MPA 👩🏾‍💻👩🏾‍🚀👩🏾‍🏫👩🏾‍🔬 RT @bruce_katz: San Francisco announces measures to support small businesses impacted by #coronavirus: the effects of this crisis on urban… 35 minutes ago

BurnsieAnn

Binoculars🦉 RT @LisaNaArtStudio: @realTonySnyder @islandgirl222 @SpeakerPelosi We're already losing small businesses run by local restaurateurs in Seat… 2 hours ago

LisaNaArtStudio

🔥🕊LisaNa M Red Bear ✊🏽🔥 @realTonySnyder @islandgirl222 @SpeakerPelosi We're already losing small businesses run by local restaurateurs in S… https://t.co/iKdagEnKPu 2 hours ago

savage_nancy

NS RT @maritstiles: Please consider supporting our small businesses and shopping local! Earlier this week I met with BIAs from across downto… 2 hours ago

Killa_154

S_C_ RT @ryansongalia: The COVID-19 pandemic is already beginning to impact small businesses in the South Bronx. Local business leaders discuss… 2 hours ago

LisaGrahamSACND

Lisa Almond 🧚🏼‍♀️💭🇨🇦 🇿🇦 Any businesses big or small trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 outbreak I will block and boycott for life. On the… https://t.co/gAPPJFSxIz 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Small businesses plan for coronavirus [Video]Small businesses plan for coronavirus

Small businesses plan for coronavirus

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:09Published

Sacramento City Leaders Voting On Plant To Fight Economic Impact Of Coronavirus [Video]Sacramento City Leaders Voting On Plant To Fight Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city leaders are looking at a $1 million relief package that will help local small businesses cope with the losses from the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.