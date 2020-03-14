Global  

UNA Prepares For Coronavirus

UNA Prepares For Coronavirus
Breken Terry explains the university's plan for Covid-19.
UNA Prepares For Coronavirus

Have to be tested a second time by the state.

New information - the university of north alabama is now taking precautions against the coronavirus.

Starting immediately - all international travel for the university is suspended for the spring semester.

Non-essential domestic travel is suspended, and essential domestic travel will be handled on a case by case basis.

Waay31's breken terry shows us what the plan means for students.

The university's plan for covid-19 has various stages.

Right now we know classes will continue as normal and students will continue to live on campus for at least the next week.

James- they are going home.

Una student marvin james and his friends saw other students packing up and leaving residence halls on friday.

James- it does worry me because the faster we get to know about this disease is the faster i get to go home and spend time with my family.

Next week - any una events expected to habe more than 100 people in attendance are suspended.

Then it's the university's spring break.

But march 30th to april 4th there will be no in person classes.

Those will move online temporarily.

Other students told waay31 una should close campus since other universities are doing the same.

Redparth- i think they should shut it down all together and just have everyone pack up and go home.

But james he said his main concern is getting to his family in atlanta.

James- im going to go home and stay with my family.

If we catch the corona together at least were together.

Look live tag: the university said for that week of march 30th- april 4th they are encouraging students to stay off of campus but that doesn't mean students have to move off of campus.

In florence bt waay31.

U-n-a said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation with the assistance of the c-d-c and public health departments.

If their plans change they will update everyone.

All u-n-a




