Hamilton mortgage tribute

Foundation helps fallen officer's family
Of pikeville police officer scotty hamilton.

Now... one charity is hoping to ease his family's financial burden... by paying the mortgage on his home.

The stephen siller tunnel to towers foundation announced on the anniversary of hamilton's death it was paying off the debt.

Hamilton was shot and killed while on duty in 2018.... leaving behind a wife and daughter.

The man accused of killing him... john russell hall... pleaded guilty to the murder.

