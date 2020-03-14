Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute A local family got the text they were dreading this week. A trip they'd been planning for two years to Disney World was canceled because of the coronavirus. 0

