Douglas County schools offering free meals during coronavirus closures

Now that schools will be closed until march 31st, some parents are trying to figure out what to do with their kids now that theyl be at home for an extended spring break.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza spoke with one parent in roseburg today about their concerns about the closure.

Trt: 1:28 00:00 take lower our kids going from schools, to our buses, the buses to school.

Going from teachers to bus drivers.

We don know where everybody been?

Trygve negal says he been waiting for the government to close oregon's public schools.

Now that theyl be closed for two weeks, he wonders if that enough.

00:17 trygve negal, parent:?if they say we got one case here, who knows if we have one case?

We might have 100 cases?

A top priority for the districts is making sure students get free meals during the closure.

00:30 kyle micken, nutritional services director:?let follow the protocol that the governor has said, which is making sure the students get fed and we still provide that service?

Negal is glad local schools are helping families during the closure.

But he concerned there no plan as to when students will make up for lost school time.?are they going to make it where the kids gotta go to school all summer long?

Is this coronavirus going to be able to be cured during the summer time?

00:54 evita:?roseburg public schools announced that they will not be sending additional school work during the closure.

That why negal says hel be enrolling his kids in online classes himself, and he hopes other parents do the same?

Negals hopes governor brown considers closing the schools longer&so there more time for the virus contain itself.?i would prefer them to make sure all their staff members and all the children are safe?

Until then, hel be making sure his kids are educated, entertained and healthy.

In roseburg evita garza kezi 9 news.

