Irish Mass goes on despite St. Patrick's Day Parade Postponement

Patrick'k's day parade may be postponed this weekend, but an irish mass "did" take place tonight in utica.

The mass was held at st.

Joseph at st patrick church on columbia street.

The syracuse diocese announced that catholics have dispensation from mass, if they are uncomfortable going to mass or if they are sick.

However, masses are still on as scheduled in the dioceses of syracuse and albany.

Jim powers, an administrative assistant with our lady of lourdes church says that despite people not attending mass because of the coronavirus concerns and even without the st.

Patrick's day parade going on, the mass must go on.

"tonight we're having mass because we are a christian group.

Even though the parade has been postponed, we still believe in the christian mass, we believe that our god is going to get us through all of this crisis or pandndemic as whatever people want to say about it.

