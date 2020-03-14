Scarlet Pearl Casino taking safety measures amid Coronavirus

- in light of the coronavirus - spreading throughout the- united states, here on the coas- the scarlet pearl - casino resort is taking - precautions.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the story.- - with the mississippi state- department of health confirming- more cases of the corona virus- in- mississippi, the scarlet pearl- isn't taking any chances.

- luann pappas c.e.o.:"we've increased the number of - sanitizers across - the property.

They have - encouraged people to stay home.- we have an on-- siteclinic for our associates - and they are encouraged to- absolutely go to the- clinic, stay home if you're - sick.

You will be paid.

We- revisited and revised our - attendance policies," luann pappas says maintaining - the health and wellness of- those associated with the casin- - - - is a top priority.

"we continue to talk hourly with our board o- directors and we are beginning- to feel - pretty passionate that we have - social- responsibility and that - responsibility says we don't- wanna encourage people to - come we actually say that you - know your offers your rewards i- - - - you're a valued guest at scarle- pearl will be maintained and- will be kept a hole as long as- we have to do that- until the third of this virus - goes away" tommy mayne is visiting the - scarlet pearl.- "this is one of the best ones there is.

Always clean," he says this outbreak is- concerning but espeically in- places people travel to, from - around the world.

- tommy mayne:"one of the things think they ought to do is give- you a hand wipes- so that when you use the slot - machines, - - - - because everyone puts their - hands on the slot machines, is- that you wipe the slot- machines yourself, personally,- so you feel - comfortable about it.

They're - going around wiping, i know tha- and have a hand - sanitizers but that means - - - - you have to rely on other - people.

