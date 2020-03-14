Global  

Scarlet Pearl Casino taking safety measures amid Coronavirus

Scarlet Pearl Casino taking safety measures amid Coronavirus

Scarlet Pearl Casino taking safety measures amid Coronavirus

In light of the Coronavirus spreading throughout the United States, here on the Coast, the Scarlet Pearl Casino is taking precaution.

Scarlet Pearl Casino taking safety measures amid Coronavirus

- in light of the coronavirus - spreading throughout the- united states, here on the coas- the scarlet pearl - casino resort is taking - precautions.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the story.- - with the mississippi state- department of health confirming- more cases of the corona virus- in- mississippi, the scarlet pearl- isn't taking any chances.

- luann pappas c.e.o.:"we've increased the number of - sanitizers across - the property.

They have - encouraged people to stay home.- we have an on-- siteclinic for our associates - and they are encouraged to- absolutely go to the- clinic, stay home if you're - sick.

You will be paid.

We- revisited and revised our - attendance policies," luann pappas says maintaining - the health and wellness of- those associated with the casin- - - - is a top priority.

"we continue to talk hourly with our board o- directors and we are beginning- to feel - pretty passionate that we have - social- responsibility and that - responsibility says we don't- wanna encourage people to - come we actually say that you - know your offers your rewards i- - - - you're a valued guest at scarle- pearl will be maintained and- will be kept a hole as long as- we have to do that- until the third of this virus - goes away" tommy mayne is visiting the - scarlet pearl.- "this is one of the best ones there is.

Always clean," he says this outbreak is- concerning but espeically in- places people travel to, from - around the world.

- tommy mayne:"one of the things think they ought to do is give- you a hand wipes- so that when you use the slot - machines, - - - - because everyone puts their - hands on the slot machines, is- that you wipe the slot- machines yourself, personally,- so you feel - comfortable about it.

They're - going around wiping, i know tha- and have a hand - sanitizers but that means - - - - you have to rely on other - people.

So if you give somebody- a hand wipe that they - can carry with them it would- make a big difference" luann pappas: "we continue to talk hourly with our board of - directors and we are- beginning to feel pretty- passionate that we have a socia- responsibility and that - responsibility says we don't- wanna encourage people to come.- we actually say - that you know your offers your- rewards if you're a valued gues- - - - at scarlet pearl will be- maintained and will be kept a - hole as long as we have to do - that until the theat of this- virus goes away" accroding to the center for - disease control between 160 - million and 214 million people- in the united states could be - - - - infected over the course of the- epidemic.

accroding to the center for disease control between 160 million and 214 million people in the united states could be infected over the course of the epidemic.




