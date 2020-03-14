Mocs Spring Game Cancelled

Has announced that their annual spring football game has been cancelled next month.

With no socon teams allowed to participate in sports at least through march 30th, mocs athletic director says the status of spring football practice remains up in the air.

Wharton:"what we are trying to focus on is to have a spring practice, whether that's six practices or fifteen practices.

We talked about earlier they've been off for three weeks, so if we get the green light to be able to go april 1st, it's not like you can go out there and start running plays they haven't run in three weeks, and they haven't lifted in three weeks.

We've got to get their bodies back into competitive shape to even be able to run a play."