Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mocs Spring Game Cancelled

Mocs Spring Game Cancelled

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mocs Spring Game Cancelled
Mocs Spring Game Cancelled
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mocs Spring Game Cancelled

Has announced that their annual spring football game has been cancelled next month.

With no socon teams allowed to participate in sports at least through march 30th, mocs athletic director says the status of spring football practice remains up in the air.

Wharton:"what we are trying to focus on is to have a spring practice, whether that's six practices or fifteen practices.

We talked about earlier they've been off for three weeks, so if we get the green light to be able to go april 1st, it's not like you can go out there and start running plays they haven't run in three weeks, and they haven't lifted in three weeks.

We've got to get their bodies back into competitive shape to even be able to run a play."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickNymanSport

Rick Nyman Mocs AD Mark Wharton says UTC spring 🏈 game is cancelled. Spring football practice on hiatus and will be re-evaluat… https://t.co/hzxI2CixD6 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.