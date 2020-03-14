Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested

(Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •Zee News


President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. The 73-year-old President of the United...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesNYTimes.comCNAThe VergebizjournalsNews24Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

embraceemoiq

#IQ 45 resign! RT @Weinsteinlaw: Donald Trump took less time to declare a national emergency over funding for his border wall than he took to declare a st… 7 seconds ago

_Husshh

Danny Blagojevic RT @hutchinson: As we watch Trump declare a state of emergency because of the coronavirus, here’s a reminder that he called it a hoax just… 9 minutes ago

mommopolitics

LyndaAnn Howerton RT @mmpadellan: Weird how those *imminent* caravans that never showed up had trump declare a state of emergency, but the fucking coronaviru… 12 minutes ago

Neal53534590

Trump Foe RT @jawja100: Stock market's 11-year bull market ends on coronavirus upheaval DRUMPF IS THE CATALYST; INCOMPETENCE IN PROTECTING USA FROM… 12 minutes ago

MikeChaffin11

Mike Chaffin @emmywolfe @bdomenech Yep. MSNBC forced China to lockdown 600 million people! CNN forced Italy to lock down their… https://t.co/oOj4CeHmcZ 16 minutes ago

jrobbinsphoto

Smelly Walmart Shopper @ChrisMurphyCT Hey Chris, how long did it take Obama to declare a state of emergency during H1N1?? Seems like about… https://t.co/SemqD4ZLcm 38 minutes ago

DarquosLeblack

Darquos Leblack RT @Mikel_Jollett: The reason Donald Trump will not declare a state of emergency over coronavirus is he doesn't want states to expand Medic… 40 minutes ago

MILTONESPINOZAF

MEF🇨🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱#WWG1WGA, #MAGA, God is good💓 RT @3days3nights: Trump about to declare STATE OF EMERGENCY? What is necessary to allow our MIL to operate legally on US Soil? #QANON 46 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.