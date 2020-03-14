Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY
Legal woes just increased for R. Kelly, according to reports at Newser.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

R. Kelly Hit with New Federal Charges, Coercion and Transport of Minor

R. Kelly's pile of legal issues just got bigger ... he's been hit with several new charges by federal...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDaily Caller


New York Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against R. Kelly

In a superseding indictment filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn levied nine charges against...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kodimeister

Kodi 🇨🇦/🇹🇹 RT @NPR: Federal prosecutors in New York have filed new charges against R. Kelly. In all, he now faces 22 federal criminal charges that inv… 22 seconds ago

idew2

Blue Dawn Resisting ☮️ RT @Maxonsdad: This took long enough. #OV1W https://t.co/FW3NsA8ce7 19 minutes ago

CheynePhillips1

Cheyne Phillips RT @NPR: NEW: Federal prosecutors in New York have filed a superseding indictment against R. Kelly, charging him with 9 counts that include… 45 minutes ago

Johnkim05416420

John kim🇺🇸🌍 RT @EfCovfefe: Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn filed new charges against the R&B singer R Kelly on Friday, accusing him of having***with… 1 hour ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News R. Kelly Has New Criminal Charges Filed Against Him in Racketeering Case https://t.co/GxlCw5lWFY #Gossip 1 hour ago

wyterosesrblac2

sherry l smith New York Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against R. Kelly https://t.co/xIo4yUAPxV 1 hour ago

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @consequence: The federal charges against #RKelly involve allegations made by six different women. https://t.co/vAcTFUxB2N 2 hours ago

consequence

Consequence of Sound The federal charges against #RKelly involve allegations made by six different women. https://t.co/vAcTFUxB2N 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

R. Kelly Faces New Federal Sex Charges in Brooklyn [Video]R. Kelly Faces New Federal Sex Charges in Brooklyn

R. Kelly Faces New Federal Sex Charges in Brooklyn According to TMZ, federal prosecutors in New York filed an indictment accusing the singer of sex crimes against two new alleged victims. One of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex [Video]Gender neutral barbershop charges by LENGTH not style or sex

This gender neutral barbershop is breaking new ground - by charging by LENGTH of hair not style or sex of the customer. Shotgun barbers, which has two stores in Bristol, said it is pursuing this..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.