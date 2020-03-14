|
Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days.
The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus outbreak.
