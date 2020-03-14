Global  

Feeding children through the Coronavirus

Feeding children through the Coronavirus

Feeding children through the Coronavirus

There's a man in East Baltimore taking a tactical approach to fighting the Corona Virus using the power of community.

0
Feeding children through the Coronavirus

BALTIMORE TAKING A TACTICALAPPROACH TO FIGHTING THECORONA VIRUS WITH COMMUNITY.IN HIS NEIGHBORHOOD THE KIDSWHO WILL BE OUT OF SCHOOL AREGOING TO NEED SOMETHING TO EATAT NIGHT.

WMAR2' NEWS' EDDIEKADHIM WAS IN THE WAR ROOM ASMUNIR BAHAR, WHERE HISSTUDENTS, AND PEOPLE WHO LOVETHIS CITY CREATED THOPERATION CALLED ONE MEAL.IN THE WORST OF TIMES YOU CANSEE THE BEST IN PEOPLE.

MarkPeters 1━yea━old16:39:4━16:39:49 "We got thetools so we feel like weshould step up and be theleaders in this situation." INMUCH OF EAST BALTIMORE KIDSWON'T HAVE A MEAL AT HOMEWHILE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSEDBECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS.Munir Bahar COR HealthInstitute 16:17:1━16:17:25"We can do something versusjust going into the houseworrying about my family andforget the thousands ofchildren who aren't comingfrom homes that have food init.

Something has to be donewith them." THIS IS THE CORACADAMY.

MUNIR BAHAR ISLOOKING AT FEEDING KIDSTHROUGH THE CORONA OUTBREAK ASA MISSION.

HIS SOLDIERS ARETHE YOUNG MEN HE'S TRAINING.Dantawn McKay 1━yea━old16:44:1━16:44:19 "My entirelife I've been wanting to helppeople.

This is actually areal big game changer for mebecause now I get to do it."CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT BRANDONSCOTT ON BOARD TO VOLUNTEERAND HELP WITH RESOURCES.WORKING WITH THESE COMMUNITYLEADERS TO FEED UP TO 400 KIDSA MEAL WHILE NOT CREATING AGATHERING AND KEEPINGEVERYTHING AS SAFE ASPOSSIBLE.

16:23:0━16:23:11"There are risks but that'swhat soldiers do.

They go intorisky situations and usethemselves as a tool to try tomaintain order or peace orserve people." SO MUCH ISUNKNOWN WITH THIS VIRUSCONTINUALLY SPREADING.

BUTTAKE SOME COMFORT KNOWING OURFUTURE IS BRINGING HOPE TO THEFRONT LINES.

16:44:4━16:44:54"Knowing that they have peopleout here that's protectingthem and there are people thatcare.

I think it brings a lotof positivity into theneighborhood."16:22:4━16:22:54 "It's thework to be done that mostpeople won't do and that'swhat we're doing." IN EASTBALTIMORE EDDIE KADHIM WMAR2NEWS.IF YOU WANT TO HELP OUT ORVOLUNTEER TO HELP MUNIR WEHAVE A LINK ON WMA━2 NEWS.ANYTIME BETWEEN 4




