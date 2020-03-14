Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Health Headlines - 3-13-20

Health Headlines - 3-13-20

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Health Headlines - 3-13-20

Health Headlines - 3-13-20

In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about how one lab is working on a at-home test for the Coronavirus.

Also, a new study is looking how the Coronavirus impacts children and some have milder symptoms than initially thought..

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus, Lassa fever again dominate health news headlines last week

As at last week, coronavirus has infected more than 132,000 people in 123 countries and territories...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published

U.S. Flu Season Beginning To Ease, Modelers Say

Though COVID-19 has captured the headlines, influenza places a huge burden on the health care system....
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sara_wesley55

Amber ✨ RT @ashoswai: Modi's SAARC video-conference on #CoronaVirus was to grab media headlines & it turned out be a farce. Pakistan not only sent… 54 seconds ago

rottenclover

クロバ@leoncifer RT @PhilstarNews: Neither the World Health Organization @WHO nor the Department of Health @DOHgovph have issued official recommendations ab… 2 minutes ago

girlinme

Angeline C. Francisco RT @PhilstarNews: Health Secretary Francisco Duque III thanked frontline medical workers in the Philippines for all their efforts in fighti… 2 minutes ago

boochanco

Boo Chanco RT @PhilippineStar: Citing studies of the World Health Organization, Año said a person with COVID-19 can potentially infect around 100 peop… 2 minutes ago

chunkymum

jane taylor RT @KVivuli: @DeborahMeaden I think all papers should take a step back at the moment, they are posting headlines to gain clicks at the cost… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Yes! Pics - 3/12/20 [Video]

Yes! Pics - 3/12/20

In today's health headlines we talk about how people there is a continued need for people to donate blood even during this time of Coronavirus. Too many kids are ending up in the hospital because of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published
Your Health Matters: Keeping your kids healthy during flu season [Video]

Your Health Matters: Keeping your kids healthy during flu season

With coronavirus making headlines, a reminder that the flu is still widespread in every state in the U.S. When is the time to take your child to the doctor?

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.