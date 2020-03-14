Parents and students scrambling before schools close

Will have.

Just to illustrate how quickly things have been changing, earlier today superintendent christy finley sent this letter to parents.

It states that at that point, the department of education was not recommending closing schools.

And now as parents scramble to find child care and other options for students suddenly on break, some have to deal with the closure's impact on extracurricula rs as well.

"today is the day, i've been waiting forever" that day was opening night for the grissom high school production of the musical, "tuck everlasting."

However, audiences in huntsville will only be able to visit the musical version of 1893 for a few nights.

Concerns over the spread of covid-19 are causing schools to close this coming week and with them, other activities, like theater.

Stephanie braly-beutjer, director, "tuck everlasting" huntsville high is in the same boat that we are in and we're all just crossing our fingers and trying to work together to make the best of a difficult situation.

Stephanie braly-beutjer is the show's director.

She says they've been talking for weeks leading up to tonight about the possibility that they might not get to perform all of their planned shows.

Stephanie braly-beutjer, director, "tuck everlasting" especially for our seniors who have been doing this for four years, you know, they're seeing a chapter of their life close and then with all of the other things that are happening, they just want to bring this story to life.

They all feel very passionate about what they want to say tonight on stage.

Before taking her seat, school board president elisa ferrell said had the state not set a wednesday cutoff, they likely would have done so anyway.

Elisa ferrell, board president, huntsville city schools since october, our staff has been monitoring attendance in our schools and when a school has a high level of absenteeism, we go in and do a deep clean.

If a student has the flu, we pay special attention to that classroom.

So we have been monitoring for a long time and making plans.

Back in the auditorium, braly-beutjer says she hopes those who can see the show, don't let the coronavirus situation put them in a state of fear.

Stephanie braly-beutjer, director, "tuck everlasting" even in hard times, art is what's going to bring us through, art is what's going to carry us to the next chapter.

Whatever the next few days bring, whatever the next few weeks bring, there's always hope, there's always carrying people, there's always love.

Sunday is the last day for not only this show, but for "phantom of the opera" at huntsville high school.

One of the volunteers also told me that normally, they have band students in the pit during a show.

But grissom high band was scheduled to perform in ireland this week.

Thanks to the coronavirus, both groups had to make some big, changes.

