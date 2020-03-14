930 e-block 3-13-20

Continues now.

President trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus crisis.

This just days after the world health organization formally declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Confirmed cases in the united states are now past 1?hundred.

The declaration comes as most major sporting events, concerts, and broadway shows were canceled to fight the spread of the fas?moving virus.

Trump says: "to unleash the full power of the federal government to this effort today, i am officially declaring a national emergency two very big words.

The action i am taking will open up access to up to 50 billion dollars of very importantly, very important and a large amount of money for states and territories, our localities, and our shared fight against this disease.

In furtherance of the order, i'm urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately."

The declaration will free up to 5?billion dollars in fema funds to fight the coronavirus.

The demand for testing is on the rise?

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the united states.

One lab in vancouver, washington is hoping to relieve some of that demand by creating a?

Home test kits for covi?19.

Brenna kelly explains.

(sailey says: "so i just wanted to show just how easy it is to do a self collection."

Dr. charles sailey feels in the midst of a pandemic, knowledge is power.

Sailey says: "if someone wants the testing they should be able to get it."

As the lab director at molecular testing labs... sailey believes they're close to being able to provide a?

Home testing kits for the masses.

Sailey says: "within two weeks should be able to test 1,000 samples a day.

That's more per day than most people, well, than the entire state of washington has tested."

As covi?19 continues to grow and spread, every day counts.

So far, there's been little access to testing kits because of delays in distribution... after the cdc had to remake parts of them due to accuracy issues.

Sailey says: "this disease came at us really quickly.

I don't think a lot of organizations we're prepared for it."

Now labs across the country are rushing to fill the gap with their own tests.

Right now mtl is validating 5 different a?

Home kits& those include nose, throat, saliva and urine collection methods.

(nats: "so this will get dropped into there.") they'll narrow it down to two or even three kits... just to make sure supply doesn't dry up.

But unlike the government's covi?19 test which, in many cases, will be covered by your insurance..

Mtl kit will cost you and they're not sure how much yet.

Sailey says: "mtl is not looking at this as a way to make profit.

We are keeping our margins very, very narrow."

Sailey says once they're ready to go, they'll first release testing to their network of registered providers.

They plan to launch a?

Home testing about a week after that.

Mtl immediate goal however is to make sure everyone who*needs to get tested is first in line.

Sailey says: "it's gonna be a slow ramp up."

A female diplomat working for the philippines mission to the united nations has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staffer from the mission was in the ?n headquarters on march ninth for about 30 minutes and was not showing any symptoms during her visit.

The diplomat did not meet with any ?n staff?

And all 12 members of the philippines mission are currently under sel?

Quarantine.

The death toll rises across the nation as more people are infected with the coronavirus.

Experts recommend sneezing into your arm?

Staying home from work or school if you're sick?

Washing your hands as often as possible and always wipe down those shared surfaces with sanitizing cloths.

More containment measures are announced overseas to stop the deadly coronavirus outbreak from spreading.

Fox news senior foreign affairs corresponde nt greg palkot has more from london.

Governments around the world are clamping down on containment as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

There are now about 13?

Thousand cases in more than 100 countries... and a new political fight is brewing over the origins of the virus... after some members of the trump administratio n blamed china, a chinese official suggested the u.s. might have brought coronavirus to wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak... prompting the state department to summon the chinese ambassador on friday.

Shuang says: (voice of translator) "the international community has different opinions about the origins of the virus.

China has always seen this as a matter of science."

The virus is now spreading quickly in europe, and governments are introducing new containment protocols... including limits on movement.

Several countries are now doing border checks, and restricting entry for citizens of har?hit countries like italy.

?u officials say the restrictions won't help stop the outbreak.

Von der leyen says: "it is not good when member states take unilateral action, because it always causes a domino effect."

Meanwhile, anxious american travelers in europe are flooding airports ahead of a travel ban scheduled to start just before midnight... american citizens are expected to be exempt but most tourists say they're heading home early.

Hare says: "we were not sure if we would be able to get back in, if something was canceled, so i spent 3,000 dollars for another flight."

Cregan says: "we want to make sure that we can get home safely before things get any worse."

The european travel ban also does not include irish or british citizens.

It's expected to last 30 days.

In london, greg palkot, fox news.

The world health organization sharing a few myths about the deadly coronavirus.

Doctors are reminding people the virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

Doctors also warn that cold weather*cannot kill the new coronavirus.

Next?

If you've been vaccinated against pneumonia?

You're not immune.

Doctors say the virus is so new and different?

It needs its own vaccine?

Which is being developed.

And while older people and those with pr?

Existing conditions are more likely to be affected?

Anyone can be infected.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing more people to stay at home and sel?

Quarantine.

Here's a look at some supplies you might need before hunkering down.

It's ideal to have enough food and water for each person in your household for at least 14 days.

Experts recommend stocking up on no?

Perishable goods.

Hygiene items such as tissue, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent, and diapers for families with young kids are also a must.

Finally?

Medicine cabinets should be stocked up with any ove?

Th?

Counter remedies?

Like pain relievers or cough medicine.

People across the country are rushing to stores?

Picking up supplies?

Mainly cleaning products and toilet paper.

Kevin torres talks with shoppers?

Dealing with those lines in colorado.

Hugos says: "if you're just coming in to do regular shopping your shocked."

Long lines are lingering at the costco in lone tree... as countless shoppers try to accumulate all they can.

Hugos says: "the line's going all the way back to the daily department.

It's the craziest thing i've ever seen."

Crazy indeed echoed sandy pack.

Pack says: â,sitâ,?s a mad house in here.

It is a mad house."(natpop) she had a hunch it would get to this.

Pack says: "we listened on the news last night about the coronavirus and i go okay people are going to be panicking all over this town."

As you likely guessed..

Toilet paper and disinfectants were the most sought after items..

On this day.

Pack says: "i go the toilet paper, some toilet paper, but no kleenex.

They still haven't gotten the truck for the kleenex."

A day where you'd better expect some time waiting in super long lines.

(nats: "more than i've ever seen.") this is kevin torres channel two news.

New york's coronavirus hot spot is now making driv?thru testing available.

People are driving up in cars to a mobile coronavirus testing site to get swabbed.

Governor andrew cuomo designated the area as a containment zone?

Which extends a mile in all directions from a synagogue connected to some of the cases.

A woman who got one of the first appointments for the driv?

Thru test today praised new york's government officials for their response to the pandemic.

Solomon says: "i'm really happy with cuomo.

I think he really has fought very hard for us.

I couldn't imagine having a better governor at this time.

And i think our mayor is doing a great job, our city manager.

Our local government is really pushing together.

Our people of pushing together."

Major cities like new york, san francisco, and seattle have banned large gatherings.

Schools are being closed?

Most major sporting events have been postponed or canceled.

Tourist attractions including disney world are closing their doors.

We're following another record day on wall street.

Whether americans are concerned about their retirement.

Plus?

They're viru?killing robots.

Which businesses are giving the new technology a try?

In hopes of fighting the deadly virus.

