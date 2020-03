Philadelphia Weather: Seasonable Over The Weekend

YOU CAN SEE IT WRITTEN IN THESKY.TRY TO GET THAT FOR YOU.VIDEOS LIKE THIS ONE AND PHOTOSGOING VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA.LAUREN, ON A POSITIVE NOTE.YES.IT'S FRIDAY THE 13TH.BUT IT WAS VERY WARM TODAY.WARM TODAY.WE HAD SOME RAIN LAST NIGHT.RAIN THIS MORNING AND THATSUNSHINE BROKE OUT.LITTLE WINDY BUT I DON'T THINKANYONE WIND.NOPE.WINDS AND TEMPERATURES UPINTO THE 70S.CERTAINLY FEEL SPRING COMING.YEAH, LOVE IT.END OF NEXT WEEK.SPRING WILL OFFICIALLY BEGIN.BUT CERTAINLY FELT LIKE IT TODAYWITH OUR HIGH TEMPERATURE AT 74DEGREES.OUR WARMEST NUMBER SINCE LASTHALLOWEEN AND IT'S ALSO OURSECOND DAY IN THE 70S.SO FAR THIS MONTH ON AVERAGE, WEONLY GET TWO 70 DEGREE DAYS INMARCH.GET THAT.NORMAL HIGH TEMPERATURE, 52DEGREES WELL BEYOND THAT.OF COURSE WE DID HAVE THE WINDSAS WELL.GUSTING 46 MILES AN HOUR IN MT.POCONO.40 IN ALLENTOWN.CLOSE TO 40 IN WILMINGTON.STILL DID DO HAVE A LITTLEBREEZE HANGING ON RIGHT NOW.LIVE LOOK AT CENTER CITYPHILADELPHIA.NORTHWESTERLY WINDS AT 13 MILESPER HOUR.CHECK THAT OUT TEMPERATURE.58 DEGREES.BUT NORTHERLY COMPONENT TO OURWIND FLOW IS USHERING IN SOMECOOLER AIR AS WE SPEAK.TEMPERATURE FALLEN OFF TO 39DEGREES AFTER A MILD DAY IN MT.STILL HANGING ON TO LOW 50S INLEHIGH VALLEY.UPWIND, CHILLIER AIR IN STORETHAT IS GOING TO SPILL INTO THEDELAWARE AND LEHIGH VALLEY AS WEHEAD INTO OVERNIGHT PERIOD ANDINTO THE DAY TOMORROW.SO STILL HAVE THOSE WINDS UPAROUND 12, 13 MILES PER HOUR,BUT NOT GUSTING QUITE AS MUCH.SEE GUSTS IN 20 MILE PER HOURRANGE, NOT 40 MILE PER HOURRANGE.AS WE HEAD INTO TONIGHT, STILL ALITTLE BIT BREEZY AT TIMESOTHERWISE MOSTLY CLEAR.TEMPERATURE AROUND AVERAGE FORUS DOWN TO 41 DEGREES.FOR OUR DAY TOMORROW, CLOSER TOAVERAGE.STILL PRETTY COMFORTABLE THOUGH,56 DEGREES NOT TOO BAD.SUNSHINE TO INCREASING CLOUDSAND WE DO HAVE A CHANCE AT A FEWSHOWERS AS WE HEAD INTO TOMORROWNIGHT, ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF THECITY AS THE STORM SYSTEM PASSESTO OUR SOUTH.STORM SCAN THREE SHOWING HIGHLEVEL CLOUD COVER IN PLACE RIGHTNOW.NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM UPWINDMATERIALIZING IN FOUR CORNERREGION AND CENTRAL PLAINS.THE THIS IS A SYSTEM THAT WILLPASS BY TO THE SOUTH SO MOST OFTHE MOISTURE, MOST OF THE ENERGYSTAYS WELL SOUTH OF US.WE COULD SEE AN ARM OF MOISTURESNEAKING UP, COULD BRING LIGHTSHOWERS PORTIONS OF DELAWARE,THE SHORE.COLDER AIR IN PLACE.MODEL TRYING TO PUT IN A LITTLEWINTRY WEATHER.SNOWFLAKE MIXED IN AT BEST, WESTOF THE CITY AS WE HEAD INTOTOMORROW NIGHT.NOT GOING TO BE A BIG CONCERNFOR US.SHOWER, ANY ACTIVITY WE SEEDEVELOP AS WE HEAD INTO SATURDAYNIGHT IS GOING TO CLEAR OUT ASWE HEAD INTO SUNDAY MORNING.CLOUDS CLEAR OUT AS WELL MAKINGFOR A NICE END TO THE WEEKEND.SUNSHINE EVENTUALLY AND 52MONDAY LOOKING GOOD.HIGH TEMPERATURES RIGHT AROUNDAVERAGE AS WE HEAD INTO TUESDAY.ST.

PATTY'S DAY, CHANCE OFSCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY INTHE MORNING.HEY, THERE IT IS.VERNAL EQUINOX OCCURS THURSDAY