Experts answer your COVID-19 questions

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions

A group of doctors spent time Friday at 41 Action News answering questions from the public about the global COVID-19 outbreak and how it may affect the Kansas City area.

Experts answer your COVID-19 questions

TODAY -- AS ACOMMITTMENT TO GETYOUR QUESTIONSANSWERED CONCERNINGCORONAVIRUS WE HAD SIXMEDICAL EXPERTS HEREAT OUR STATION -- TAKINGCALLS FROM VIEWERS.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORLINDSAY SHIVELY SHOWSUS SOME OF THE TOPQUESTIONS PEOPLEWANTED TO KNOW.for two and a half hours thephones did not stop ringing ,panelists from the kanas cityarea and we asked them toshare some of those.dr joyce moore/private practicwash their hands because it'contacted through the eyes,the ears, the mouth, the nose,and they should be cautious ofhand washing and touchingtheir face with their hands"Dr. Jennifer Schuster/pediatricwithchildren's mercyIf your toddler is sick, or ifsomebody else is sick iseverybody using their owntoothbursh, everybody ahstheir own glasses and you'renot sharig items, wash yourhands before you're sittingdown to eat and keepingpeople away and not touchingthe same surfaces like toys asmuch as possibleLaura Kresl, MPH / Public HealthSpecialist II, KCMO HealthDepartmentWhat's one question you gottodaythat you want to share withpeople.A woman asked me how, howcan I make my husband, takethis seriously that he needs towash his hands that, youknow, touching things he canget it from inanimate objects.

Itold her that if you had thaanswer you would have likethe Holy Grail.

But the bestthing she can do it sounds likshe's a very loving wife is tobe that little angel on hisshoulder and after he touchesthings to make an open up Hishands He's worth it.

HandSanitizer and watch him rub it.Because, I mean that's all youcan doPeople need to take thisseriously, Unfortunately I don'tbelieve people do take iseriously until it gets reallyclose to home until you're firstbeing impacted by it.

But atthat point it's too late.when will it be over?we really don't know when itwill be ovLINDSAY SHIVELY 41ACTION NEWS



