President Trump declares National emergency

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:51s
President Trump declares National emergency
Now to the coronavirus and that big announcement from the White House.
Eye Opener: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump has declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, potentially freeing...
House passes sweeping coronavirus relief bill

After weeks of downplaying the coronavirus, President Trump declared it a national emergency on...
As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14 [Video]

23ABC Weekend Morning News at 8 AM - Top Stories for March 14

President Trump declares a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread nationwide. What that means for states fighting the virus. Plus, where you will be able to go to get tested in Kern..

