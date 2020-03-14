Local businesses start to feel impact of coronavirus outbreak

WILL BE CLOSED.NEARLY ANYONE YOUMEET IS LIKELY FEELINGTHE IMPACTS OFCORONAVIRUS IN SOMEWAY OR ANOTHER.FOR SOME - THE VIRUS ISAFFECTING THEIR JOBS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGEXPLAINS WHY SOMEBUSINESS OWNERS AREHAVING TO MAKEDIFFICULT CHOICES.ON A TYPICAL FRIDAYAFTERNOON EVERY TABLEHERE AT RAGAZZASWOULD BE FILLED BUTNOW SOME RESTAURANTSLIKE THIS ONE ARESTARTING TO FEEL THEIMPACT OF THECORONAVIRUS AS SOMECUSTOMERS ARENTSHOWING UPLaura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.We just had our first year hereand I'm looking ahead and I'mconcerned.IT'S NOT THE ANNIVERSAYLAURA NORRISEXPECTED--AS CORONAVIRUS SERVESA BLOW TO THISRESTAURANT.Laura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.We're sitting here in a sort ofempty room, so that's a littlebit worrisome for sure.THE VIRUS CANCELLEDTHE BIG 12TOURNAMENT--KEEPINGCUSTOMERS AWAY.We have six hotels withinwalking distance from ourlocation and those peoplearen't there.THE LOSS OFMONEY--FORCINGIMPENDING HARDDECISIONS...We're looking at having sort ofa bare-boned staff if we needto but the problem is with thatis that these people havefamilies to support to youknow I don't want to cut backtheir hours because that hurtsthem.IT'S A TOUGH NEWREALITY--SEVERALBUSINESSES ARE FACEDWITH--AS RESTAURANTS ANDRETAIL ARE EXPECTED TOBE HIT THE HARDEST.Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilPeople's hours are going toget cut.

You got waiters andwaitresses and service peopleand entertainmentestablishments, you gotconventions that providecatering jobs for people andwith all that shutting down,those persons still have toearn a living.CLYDE MCQUEEN IS THEPRESIDENT OF THE FULLEMPLOYMENT COUNCIL--Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilI've been in this field for 40years and this is the first timeI've ever been in this situationlike this.THEY'VE HAD TO CUT JOBFAIRS--AND TRAININGCOURSES --HISCONCERN--IS FINDING AJOB FOR THOSE WHO ARELAID OFF.Clyde McQueen, President FullEmployment CouncilWe've got to be able to try andhelp them get othertransitional employment helpthem, because a lot of themdon't have sick leave either.IT'S A SITUATION THAT'SCHANGING BY THE HOUR--Laura Norris, Owner of Ragazza.You have to just take a deepbreath and try to not worry toomuch.NICK:FOR OTHER BUSINESSESOWNERS THEY ARE GIVINGTHEIR EMPLOYYES MOREPAID TIME OFF.THEY SAY THERES JUST ALOT OF UKNOWNS THEHARE TRYING TO PREPAREFOR.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.WE TALKED TOOPERATIONBREAKTHROUGH'S C-E-O.SHE SAYS THEY'RESERVING JUST UNDER 700CHILDREN RIGHT NOW, SOTHEY'RE DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN TOSAFELY STAY OPEN.THAT INCLUDES BRINGINGIN CHILDREN'S MERCY TOTEACH PROPER HYGIENE.Mary Esselman, CEO, OperationBreakthrough"Children's Mercy did some greattraining with kids onhandwashingand their parents as well so wecansee those practices in the home.aswell as here."OPERATIONBREAKTHROUGH HASSTOPPED GIVING TOURSAND LETTING IN VISIT