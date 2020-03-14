Amid Panic, North Texans Can Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published Amid Panic, North Texans Can Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru Amid coronavirus panic, North Texans can now get tested for COVID-19 in a drive thru. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this gamingmom RT @CBSDFW: #NEW: Amid Coronavirus Panic, North Texans Can Now Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru: https://t.co/6oyGnjtDyI https://t.co/… 1 hour ago CBSDFW #NEW: Amid Coronavirus Panic, North Texans Can Now Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru: https://t.co/6oyGnjtDyI https://t.co/5e7O8lpUny 2 hours ago