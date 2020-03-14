Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:02s - Published Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday Denver’s drive-up COVID-19 testing facility will reopen Saturday, but at a new location: the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street in Denver. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday THE GOVERNOR TONIGHT.NOW, IT'S ALSO VERY IMPORTANT TOSTRESS THAT 80% OF PEOPLE WHOGET THIS VIRUS WILL HAVE MILDSYMPTOMS.AGAIN, IT'S THOSE WHO ARE OVER60 WHO ARE MOST AT RISK.WHICH BRINGS US TO ANOTHERREALLY IMPORTANT PART OF THIS.AND THAT'S TESTING.OR LACK OF IT.CHIEF INVESTIGATORTONY KOVALESKI JOINS US NOW WITHNEW DEVELOPMENTS ON DENVER'SMOBILE TESTING SITE.TONY?





