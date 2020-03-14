Global  

CPW: Mountain lion that attacked civilian, Larimer Co. deputy tested positive for rabies

The mountain lion that attacked a civilian and a Larimer County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday tested positive for rabies, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wildlife pathologist said Friday.

