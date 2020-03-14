Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > RCTC vs. Sandhills

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
RCTC vs. Sandhills
RCTC vs. Sandhills
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

RCTC vs. Sandhills

As usual.

This very well could be one of the last games we see for a while.

Rctc taking on top seeded sandhills in the semifinals.

Smart basketball here from the flyers... derreco miller knocks down the good 'ol stepback three.

The feeder pass to dayaun dent... count it and send him to the charity stripe.

The yellowjackets make a comeback á antonia maddox á nothing but nylon on the trifecta and the jackets have life.

The pass over to karmoga lero á he drills the three.... but the comeback bid is short.

Rácátác's season comes to an end with an 84 to 76




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkPoulose

Mark Poulose RCTC loses to No. 1 Sandhills (TX) 84-76 in the National Semifinals. Great season for the Jackets. 2 days ago

RCTCAthletics

RCTC Yellowjackets RCTC falls in National Semi-Finals 84-76 to #1 seed Sandhills https://t.co/JRhyrnVSM4 2 days ago

jordyn__reed

Jordyn Reed (4) @RCTC_MBB falls 84-76 to top-seed Sandhills in the national semifinals. 2 days ago

RCTCAthletics

RCTC Yellowjackets Sandhills goes on 10-3 run to lead RCTC 76-68 with 1:56 remaining 2 days ago

MCACSPORTS

MCAC Sports Info MBB: With six minutes to go in 2nd half, #1 Sandhills leads #4 RCTC, 66-62. 2 days ago

RochesterCTC

RCTC Rochester MN RT @RCTCAthletics: RCTC 52 - SANDHILLS 61. 9:47 remaining https://t.co/Wk0O73qpGK 2 days ago

RCTCAthletics

RCTC Yellowjackets RCTC 52 - SANDHILLS 61. 9:47 remaining https://t.co/Wk0O73qpGK 2 days ago

RCTCJacketCoach

Derrick Hintz RT @MarkPoulose: There is still postseason basketball in Rochester. RCTC trails top-seeded Sandhills (TX) 37-36 at the break. 20 minutes… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.